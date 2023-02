videoDetails

BJP retaliate on Rahul's statement, Sambit Patra says, 'Tricolor in Kashmir because of BJP'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 03:28 PM IST

In Raipur, Rahul Gandhi said that hoisting the tricolor at my Lal Chowk is different from the PM. PM Modi along with 15-20 BJP people hoisted the tricolor at Lal Chowk. Reversing his statement, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that the better condition of Kashmir today is due to the Modi government.