BJP retaliates on Nitish Kumar's statement - Nitish should first handle Bihar. Latest Hindi News

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 03:02 PM IST

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has told the opposition a formula that how BJP can be defeated in the next Lok Sabha elections? Giving a big statement, Nitish has said that BJP will be limited to 100 seats. Attacking Nitish Kumar on this issue, BJP said that he should first handle Bihar. Don't dream of becoming PM