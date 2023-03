videoDetails

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla raises questions on Rahul Gandhi's statement over Indian Democracy

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 02:46 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi is on UK visit. During this, he made indecent remarks on India's democracy during a lecture in London. Retaliating on this, Shehzad Poonawala tweeted Rahul's picture and made a huge taunt. Know what Shehzad Poonawala said.