BJP Vs TMC: will ousting BJP from power in 2024 - Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has intensified attacks against the BJP. Mamata Banerjee has said that removing the BJP from power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be her last battle.

| Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 11:31 AM IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has intensified attacks against the BJP. Mamata Banerjee has said that removing the BJP from power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be her last battle.