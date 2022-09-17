BJP will celebrate PM Modi's birthday for a period of 16 days as Seva Pakhwara
PM Narendra Modi’s Birthday: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday for a period of 16 days as Seva Pakhwara (service fortnight). To celebrate PM’s birthday, BJP has decided to organise events from September 17 (his birthday) to October 2.
