NewsVideos
videoDetails

BJP's big attack in liquor policy scam case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 01:27 PM IST
BJP's big attack in liquor policy scam case. BJP has distributed pamphlets at the metro station demanding Kejriwal government.

All Videos

Today is the fifth day of the second phase of the budget session
9:37
Today is the fifth day of the second phase of the budget session
Risk of mutant H3N2 virus of swine flu is increasing rapidly in many States including Delhi
1:55
Risk of mutant H3N2 virus of swine flu is increasing rapidly in many States including Delhi
Attack on two judges of Sasaram Civil Court
0:34
Attack on two judges of Sasaram Civil Court
Mallikarjun Kharge on BJP: Congress President's big attack on BJP
1:27
Mallikarjun Kharge on BJP: Congress President's big attack on BJP
Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy's problems increase in Delhi liquor policy scam
3:29
Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy's problems increase in Delhi liquor policy scam

Trending Videos

9:37
Today is the fifth day of the second phase of the budget session
1:55
Risk of mutant H3N2 virus of swine flu is increasing rapidly in many States including Delhi
0:34
Attack on two judges of Sasaram Civil Court
1:27
Mallikarjun Kharge on BJP: Congress President's big attack on BJP
3:29
Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy's problems increase in Delhi liquor policy scam
delhi liquor scam,BJP,bjp distributes slips,slips distributed against kejriwal,mlc kavitha delhi liquor scam,Delhi liquor policy,delhi liquor scam case,kavitha delhi liquor scam,kavitha in delhi liquor scam,delhi liquor scam updates,kavitha liquor scam,bjp delhi liquor scam,delhi liquor scam live,Liquor scam,delhi liquor scam case latest news,supreme court liquor scam,delhi liquor files,Liquor Scam Delhi,delhi liquor policy case,liquor scam kavitha,