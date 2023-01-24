videoDetails

Bjp's Gaurav Bhatia Attacks Congress' Digvijaya Singh Over Surgical Strike Statement

| Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 09:29 AM IST

On Monday, senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Digvijay Singh surrounded the central government while giving a big statement on surgical strike. Congress was flooded with questions after this statement, upon which Congress's Jairam Ramesh tweeted, shrugging it off and said that these views are his own and not those of the party. Regarding this, BJP's Gaurav Bhatia has attacked Rahul Gandhi and Digvijay Singh while besieging the Congress.