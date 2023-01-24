NewsVideos
Bjp's Gaurav Bhatia Attacks Congress' Digvijaya Singh Over Surgical Strike Statement

Jan 24, 2023
On Monday, senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Digvijay Singh surrounded the central government while giving a big statement on surgical strike. Congress was flooded with questions after this statement, upon which Congress's Jairam Ramesh tweeted, shrugging it off and said that these views are his own and not those of the party. Regarding this, BJP's Gaurav Bhatia has attacked Rahul Gandhi and Digvijay Singh while besieging the Congress.

Top 100 | Baba Dhirendra Shastri received death threats. Bageshwar Dham
14:2
Top 100 | Baba Dhirendra Shastri received death threats. Bageshwar Dham
Jyotish Guru Show: Know the solution of your problem. 24 January 2023 | Shiromani Sachin | astrology
3:35
Jyotish Guru Show: Know the solution of your problem. 24 January 2023 | Shiromani Sachin | astrology
Top 100 | Baba Dhirendra Shastri received death threats. Bageshwar Dham
12:26
Top 100 | Baba Dhirendra Shastri received death threats. Bageshwar Dham
5 Minute 25 News: Heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of Kashmir and Ladakh. Latest Hindi News
3:49
5 Minute 25 News: Heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of Kashmir and Ladakh. Latest Hindi News
Breaking: Screening of controversial BBC documentary at Hyderabad University | BBC Documentaries
1:1
Breaking: Screening of controversial BBC documentary at Hyderabad University | BBC Documentaries

