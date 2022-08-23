NewsVideos

BJP's official policy to spread hatred against Muslims- AIMIM Chief Owaisi

Politics continues on the controversial statement of BJP MLA T Raja Singh. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on T Raja's statement that it has become an official policy of BJP to spread hatred against Muslims and party's spokesperson or MLA have made it a habit to speak ill of Prophet Mohammad Saheb.

Aug 23, 2022
