NewsVideos

'Black March' on 5th August ; coincidence or experiment?

Priyanka Gandhi, who is protesting after Rahul Gandhi, has also been taken into custody. Before Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi has also been detained. During the demonstration, many big leaders of Congress were seen in black clothes.

|Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 02:47 PM IST
Priyanka Gandhi, who is protesting after Rahul Gandhi, has also been taken into custody. Before Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi has also been detained. During the demonstration, many big leaders of Congress were seen in black clothes.

All Videos

Rising Inflation: Millions of California residents are in distress due to this...
Rising Inflation: Millions of California residents are in distress due to this...
BJP attacks AAP government over liquor policy
14:18
BJP attacks AAP government over liquor policy
Desh Superfast: Former PM Manmohan Singh casts his vote in vice president election
3:31
Desh Superfast: Former PM Manmohan Singh casts his vote in vice president election
Varsha Raut also targeted by ED
4:19
Varsha Raut also targeted by ED
LG had passed the new excise policy twice, says Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
0:57
LG had passed the new excise policy twice, says Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Trending Videos

Rising Inflation: Millions of California residents are in distress due to this...
14:18
BJP attacks AAP government over liquor policy
3:31
Desh Superfast: Former PM Manmohan Singh casts his vote in vice president election
4:19
Varsha Raut also targeted by ED
0:57
LG had passed the new excise policy twice, says Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
rahul priyanka detained,rahul priyanka arrest,rahul priyanka in jail,rahul priyanka protest against inflation,rahul detained,rahul arrested,rahul detained news,rahul arrest live news,rahul gandhi detained during protest,rahul gandhi detained live,Congress,congress protest in delhi today,rahul gandhi detained during protest live updates,Rahul Gandhi Protest,protest against inflation,protest against unemployment,rahul gandhi detained at vijay chowk,Vijay Chowk,