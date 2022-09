Body of a minor girl found in Badaun

After Lakhimpur Kheri, now the body of a minor girl has been recovered by the police from the forest in Badaun. The family alleges - the minor was murdered after the rape.

| Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 12:36 PM IST

