Bollywood actor Satish Kaushik passes away

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 07:54 AM IST

A tweet by Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has given a big blow to the cinema fans. Anupam Kher tweeted in the early hours of March 9 that actor Satish Kaushik is no more in this world. Paying tribute to Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher wrote that he never thought that he would write like this about his best friend.