Bollywood Drugs Case: Why Baba Ramdev rained on Salman-Shahrukh in Moradabad?

| Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 11:59 AM IST

Baba Ramdev launched a scathing attack on Salman, Shahrukh and Aamir Khan over Bollywood drugs connection in Moradabad. Along with this, Ramdev also made a big remark on Bollywood actress. Though, Baba Ramdev was running a campaign to create a drug-free society, but his statement may create controversy. Know what he said.