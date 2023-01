videoDetails

Boxer Vijender Singh comments in support of wrestlers, says, 'I am with the country's wrestlers'

| Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 11:39 AM IST

Wrestlers Protest against Wrestling Federation of India's (WFI) President continues for the third day today. Boxer Vijender Singh reached Delhi's Jantar Mantar on the WFI-wrestlers dispute and said, 'I am with the country's wrestlers'.