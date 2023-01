videoDetails

Breaking: Big alert on January 26, conspiracy to attack young youth

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 03:32 PM IST

According to the information received from the sources of intelligence agencies, an alert has been issued by the agencies regarding Republic Day in the country. In which it was specially written about the areas adjoining Punjab, Chandigarh, Delhi and Haryana to be vigilant.