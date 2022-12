Breaking News | Another murder like Shraddha in Delhi, Aftab like brutality with live-in partner

| Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 12:58 PM IST

Tilak Nagar Murder Case: Another horrifying incident like the Shraddha Murder Case has come to light from Tilak Nagar in Delhi. Here a man allegedly brutally killed his live-in partner. The accused attacked the woman's neck and jaw with a slap. It is being told that the accused was inspired by Aftab, the accused in the Shraddha murder case.