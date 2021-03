Breaking News: Changes in the timing of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's RoadShow in Siliguri

Changes in the time of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's roadshow in Siliguri, the rally that was going to be held at 11 am will now start from Darjeeling turn of Siliguri at 2 pm. So at the same time, Prime Minister Modi will address a public meeting in Kolkata on Sunday at 2 pm.