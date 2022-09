Breaking News : Dead body of another minor found hanging from tree in Dumka

The body of another minor was found hanging from a tree in Dumka. The news of rape of a minor girl is also coming to the fore. The age of the girl who died is said to be 14 years.

| Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 07:55 PM IST

