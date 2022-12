videoDetails

Breaking News: Devotees throng the temple of Maa Vaishno Devi before the New Year

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 31, 2022, 09:39 AM IST

A crowd of devotees is being seen in the court of Mata Vaishno Devi before the new year. To deal with this, the Shrine Board and the administration are continuously taking measures.