Breaking News: ED raids various locations linked to Vivo

ED has taken major action against mobile company VIVO in the case of tax theft. Let us tell you, in this connection VIVO and 23 companies related to it have been raided.

| Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 09:33 PM IST

