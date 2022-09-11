Breaking News : Fire from hair dryer instead of air!

A video is becoming increasingly viral on social media. In the video, a barber explodes as soon as he turns on the hair dryer to set his client's hair. The dryer catches fire as soon as the explosion occurs. Gradually the flame intensifies and the fire spreads throughout the saloon.

| Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 08:34 PM IST

