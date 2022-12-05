हिन्दी
News
Videos
Breaking News: Kidney transplant of Lalu Prasad Yadav, daughter Rohini donated kidney
|
Updated:
Dec 05, 2022, 02:51 PM IST
Lalu Prasad Yadav's kidney transplant operation is going on in Singapore. Lalu's daughter Rohini has donated her kidney to him.
