Breaking News: Kidney transplant of Lalu Prasad Yadav, daughter Rohini donated kidney

|Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 02:51 PM IST
Lalu Prasad Yadav's kidney transplant operation is going on in Singapore. Lalu's daughter Rohini has donated her kidney to him.

