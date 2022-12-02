NewsVideos

Breaking News: Plot to infiltrate Loc in Uri failed, many weapons recovered in search operation

|Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 04:26 PM IST
Breaking News: Plot to infiltrate Loc in Uri failed, many weapons recovered in the search operation

All Videos

Top 50: Shivraj will bring UCC in MP, CM Yogi Adityanath's rally in Mainpuri
4:24
Top 50: Shivraj will bring UCC in MP, CM Yogi Adityanath's rally in Mainpuri
Nora Fatehi reached ED office in Delhi.
0:52
Nora Fatehi reached ED office in Delhi.
Big news in Shraddha Murder Case, suspicion of Shraddha's mobile being thrown in Mumbai's drain
10:8
Big news in Shraddha Murder Case, suspicion of Shraddha's mobile being thrown in Mumbai's drain
Desh Superfast | Aftab's post narco test started in Tihar
3:56
Desh Superfast | Aftab's post narco test started in Tihar
Watch: Researchers reveal almonds can help cut calories during weight loss journey
Watch: Researchers reveal almonds can help cut calories during weight loss journey

Trending Videos

4:24
Top 50: Shivraj will bring UCC in MP, CM Yogi Adityanath's rally in Mainpuri
0:52
Nora Fatehi reached ED office in Delhi.
10:8
Big news in Shraddha Murder Case, suspicion of Shraddha's mobile being thrown in Mumbai's drain
3:56
Desh Superfast | Aftab's post narco test started in Tihar
Watch: Researchers reveal almonds can help cut calories during weight loss journey
jammu kashmir news,Jammu and Kashmir,Jammu and Kashmir news,Jammu Kashmir,Kashmir,Kashmir news,Breaking News,Hindi News,Jammu & Kashmir,Latest News,LoC,Top news,Kashmir election,jammu kashmir news today,kashmir loc,loc news,breaking news today,hindi news live,latest news today,