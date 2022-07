Breaking News: Rivers in spate due to rain in Telangana

Heavy rains have created a flood-like situation in Telangana. Meanwhile, two people got stuck in the flooded river, who were rescued with the help of a helicopter.

| Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 09:14 PM IST

