Breaking News: Suspected terrorists snatched rifle from CRPF jawan in Pulwama

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 05:59 PM IST

Big news is coming out from Pulwama of Jammu and Kashmir. Suspected terrorists snatched a CRPF jawan's service rifle from him in Pulwama. After which the area has been cordoned off and a search operation has also been started.