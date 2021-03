Breaking News: Tirath Singh Rawat chosen CM of Uttarakhand, may take oath in the evening

Tirath Singh Rawat has been chosen as the face of the new Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, as the successor of Trivendra Singh Rawat. Tirath Singh Rawat has been the chief of BJP in Uttarakhand from February 09, 2013 to December 31, 2015 and a former member of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly from 2012 to 2017.