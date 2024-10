videoDetails

CM Dhami holds inspection in RTO Office in Uttarakhand's Haldwani

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 16, 2024, 08:04 AM IST

CM Dhami suddenly reached RTO office in Haldwani, Uttarakhand. CM Dhami's sudden arrival at the RTO office created panic among the officials and the CM also took information about all the arrangements.