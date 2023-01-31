videoDetails

Budget 2023: Draupadi Murmu Addressed The Parliament And Said, 'this Is An Opportunity To Build Our Era'

| Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 01:20 PM IST

The first phase of Budget Session of Parliament began today. The first phase of the budget session will continue till February 13 and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget tomorrow. The Newly Elected President of India Draupadi Murmu delivered an address after reaching the Parliament House. In her address, President Murmu said, 'This is an opportunity to build our era. We have to build a self-reliant India.' Watch full speech of Draupadi Murmu in this report.