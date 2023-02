videoDetails

Budget 2023: Finance Ministry Meeting Underway

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

Budget for the year 2023 is to be presented today at 11 am. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has reached Finance Ministry. An important meeting is underway in the Finance Ministry. Nirmala Sitharaman will come out of the Finance Ministry after finishing the meeting in a short while. Know latest updates.