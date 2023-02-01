NewsVideos
Budget 2023: SP leader Ghanshyam Tiwari Launches Scathing Attack on Central Govt., says, 'No provision for the villagers'

|Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 07:26 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget for the fifth time. There was huge exemption from income tax in this budget. Responding to this, Samajwadi Party leader Ghanshyam Tiwari said, 'The structure of this budget is like the previous budget. You did not declare what benefited the people from the old scheme. There is no provision for rural environment in this budget.

