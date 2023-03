videoDetails

Budget Session 2023: Opposition parties holds meeting at Mallikarjun Kharge's office ahead of second phase

| Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 11:04 AM IST

Second phase of budget session of parliament is starting from today. Before this, opposition parties are conducting a meeting. The meeting is being held at Mallikarjun Kharge's office. In the first phase of the budget session, huge uproar was witnessed over Adani issue. Know in detail in this report on which issues the opposition can surround the government today.