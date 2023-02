videoDetails

Budget Session 2023: President Droupadi Murmu's convoy towards Parliament House

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 12:04 PM IST

The budget session is starting in the Parliament from today. Today, first of all, the President of the country Draupadi Murmu (President of India) will address the joint sitting of both the Houses. President Droupadi Murmu's convoy has left for Parliament House.