Budget Session 2023: Proceedings of both houses of Parliament adjourns till Monday

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 01:44 PM IST

Today, on the fifth day of the second phase of the budget session, the proceedings of both the Houses of the Parliament were adjourned. Now the proceedings of both the houses will be held on Monday. This decision was taken amidst huge uproar.