Budget Session 2023: Proceedings of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 12:58 PM IST

Today is the fourth day of the second phase of the budget session of Parliament. Meanwhile, there was a lot of uproar in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha, due to which the proceedings of both the Houses have been adjourned till two o'clock.