videoDetails

Budget Session 2023: Voting on Finance Bill Underway in Lok Sabha

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 02:57 PM IST

Heavy uproar was witnessed during Budget Session today. Lok Sabha's proceedings were adjourned at 12 noon after which the proceedings have once again resumed. Voting is being done on Finance Bill in Lok Sabha amidst huge uproar. Watch visuals.