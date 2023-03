videoDetails

Bulldozer action on Mukhtar's bases, Ansari Inter College also get demolish

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 02:44 PM IST

A bulldozer action took place against Mafia Mukhtar Ansari in Mau district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday. The two-storey house built in the name of Mukhtar's sons was razed to the ground. Whereas today a college of Mukhtar has been razed to the ground.