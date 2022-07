Bus fell into gorge in Himachal's Kullu, 13 dead

Horrible accident in Himachal's Kullu. Bus fell into gorge in Kullu's Sainj valley. 13 people died in the accident, 2 injured. Compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the deceased.

| Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 09:08 PM IST

