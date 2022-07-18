NewsVideos

Bus full of passengers fell in Narmada in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, 13 killed; many missing

A bus full of passengers broke the railing of the bridge and fell into the Narmada river at Khalghat of Dhar in Madhya Pradesh. 12 passengers have died in this accident. It is being told that there were about 40 passengers in the bus. Many passengers are still missing, search is on for them.

|Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 01:07 PM IST
A bus full of passengers broke the railing of the bridge and fell into the Narmada river at Khalghat of Dhar in Madhya Pradesh. 12 passengers have died in this accident. It is being told that there were about 40 passengers in the bus. Many passengers are still missing, search is on for them.

All Videos

MP Bus Accident: Bus going from Indore to Pune fell into Narmada river, see report from Ground Zero
6:2
MP Bus Accident: Bus going from Indore to Pune fell into Narmada river, see report from Ground Zero
Carbon dating should be done for 'Shivling' found in Gyanvapi, new petition in SC
3:24
Carbon dating should be done for 'Shivling' found in Gyanvapi, new petition in SC
Gauhar Chishti questioned on the third day
5:36
Gauhar Chishti questioned on the third day
This engineer has come up with a pocket-friendly innovation to run his car
This engineer has come up with a pocket-friendly innovation to run his car
Audi Q5 - Top 5 things to know about Audi's global best-selling SUV
Audi Q5 - Top 5 things to know about Audi's global best-selling SUV

Trending Videos

6:2
MP Bus Accident: Bus going from Indore to Pune fell into Narmada river, see report from Ground Zero
3:24
Carbon dating should be done for 'Shivling' found in Gyanvapi, new petition in SC
5:36
Gauhar Chishti questioned on the third day
This engineer has come up with a pocket-friendly innovation to run his car
Audi Q5 - Top 5 things to know about Audi's global best-selling SUV
Flood news,flood in inda,india flood news,flood in india latest news,Breaking News,Gujarat floods,India flood,flood in gujarat,Flood in Assam,India Floods,Weather Update,flooding in india,india flooding,Floods India,Monsoon in India,India rain,monsoon floods india,flash floods india,floods india 2022,Gujarat rain,flood in assam news,Mumbai heavy rains,Heavy rains in Mumbai,breaking news in hindi,Zee News live,live news,Live TV,ZEE LIVE,live,