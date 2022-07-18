NewsVideos

Carbon dating should be done for 'Shivling' found in Gyanvapi, new petition in SC

Gyanvapi Case News: The petition has demanded that the 'Shivalinga' found in the mosque should be carbon dating done by ASI. This will prove its historicity and authenticity. 7 women have filed this application.

|Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 02:44 PM IST
Gyanvapi Case News: The petition has demanded that the 'Shivalinga' found in the mosque should be carbon dating done by ASI. This will prove its historicity and authenticity. 7 women have filed this application.

