Cattle Smuggling Case: Anubrata Mondal sent to CBI custody till August 20

In West Bengal, Anubrata Mondal, a close aide of Mamata Banerjee, was arrested by the CBI. Anubrata Mondal did not reach the CBI office despite the summons. His arrest has been made in the case of cattle smuggling.

|Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 10:34 AM IST
