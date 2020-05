CBI asks all information related to Maulana Saad from Delhi Police Crime Branch

In fresh trouble for Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad, the CBI is conducting investigations in matters related to foreign funding and probable Hawala links. The CBI had asked for all information related to the Maulana Saad case from the Crime Branch of Delhi Police. The Crime Branch has shared all the information related to the case with CBI, as requested.