CBI conducts searches in Jammu-Kashmir for PSI Recruitment Scam Case

CBI raids have been conducted on 29 locations of Jammu and Kashmir. A case has been registered in the Police Sub Inspector (PSI) recruitment scam case. The raids have been conducted at 28 places in Jammu and one each in Srinagar and Bangalore.

| Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 06:02 PM IST

