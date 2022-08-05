NewsVideos

CBI conducts searches in Jammu-Kashmir for PSI Recruitment Scam Case

CBI raids have been conducted on 29 locations of Jammu and Kashmir. A case has been registered in the Police Sub Inspector (PSI) recruitment scam case. The raids have been conducted at 28 places in Jammu and one each in Srinagar and Bangalore.

|Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 06:02 PM IST
