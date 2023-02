videoDetails

CBI gets 5 days custody of 'Manish Sisodia'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 06:09 PM IST

Rouse Avenue Court has given the custody of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to CBI. CBI had sought 5 days of custody of Sisodia from the court. Which has been approved by the court.