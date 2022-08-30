NewsVideos

CBI got things worth only 70 thousand rupees from my locker - Manish Sisodia

Speaking in the Delhi Assembly, Manish Sisodia said that the CBI got things worth only 70 thousand rupees from my locker. He further said that the CBI stayed at my house for 14 hours, but they did not find anything.

|Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 04:02 PM IST
