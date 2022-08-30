CBI got things worth only 70 thousand rupees from my locker - Manish Sisodia
Speaking in the Delhi Assembly, Manish Sisodia said that the CBI got things worth only 70 thousand rupees from my locker. He further said that the CBI stayed at my house for 14 hours, but they did not find anything.
