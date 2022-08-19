CBI Raid on Manish Sisodia: AAP workers protest against CBI raid
AAP workers have protested against the CBI raid at the house of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a press conference. During this, he said that Sisodia is the best education minister.
