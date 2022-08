CBI raids RJD MP Fayaz Ahmed's house in Madhubani

RJD's Rajya Sabha MP Fayaz Ahmed's house has been raided in Madhubani, Bihar. Earlier, CBI has raided the house of RJD's MLC Sunil Singh. Questions are being raised about the timing of the raid.

| Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 10:58 AM IST

