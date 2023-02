videoDetails

CBI Calls Manish Sisodia For Questioning In Delhi Excise Scam Case

| Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 08:39 AM IST

Three months after filing charge sheet in Delhi Excise Policy Scam Case, CBI has once again called Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for questioning. Know in this report what can happen during interrogation. Watch big news of the day in a minute.