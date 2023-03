videoDetails

CBI takes big action in Lands for Job Scam Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 01:14 PM IST

The CBI team has reached the residence of former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi in the case of land for land for job scam in exchange of jobs in Railways. It is being told that the CBI officials are interrogating the family members along with Rabari Devi.