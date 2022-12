videoDetails

Central and State Governments Preps Up against Corona's New Variant BF.7

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 11:54 AM IST

Central and state governments against seems to be intensifying against Corona's New Variant BF.7. While on one hand, PM Modi, CM Yogi to Arvind Kejriwal were seen holding important meeting against Corona on Thursday. On the other hand, Union Health Minister will also hold an important meeting on Corona today. Know in this report how prepared India is against Corona.