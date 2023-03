videoDetails

Chaitra Navratri 2023: UP Government Instructs to conduct Durga Saptshati path in every district

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 03:34 PM IST

Yogi Adityanath's government is going to organize a special event in UP this time on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri. The Yogi government will get Ramayana and Durga Saptshati recited in every district of UP.