Chandigarh: Girl student made viral video of 60 girls while taking bath, 8 attempted suicide
There was a huge ruckus at Chandigarh University in Mohali, Punjab, late last night at 2.30 pm. In the girls hostel, a girl student made a video of 60 girl students while taking a bath and sent it to a young man.
There was a huge ruckus at Chandigarh University in Mohali, Punjab, late last night at 2.30 pm. In the girls hostel, a girl student made a video of 60 girl students while taking a bath and sent it to a young man.